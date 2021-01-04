Saturday, Jan. 2
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and performed two crime-prevention services.
4:40 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of Elm Street who wished to have information documented. The officer offered options to the resident.
8:47 a.m.: A 61-year-old Oconomowoc man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Sherman Avenue for passing on the left, resulting in an accident that left a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man and his vehicle in a snowbank. Butch’s Auto Body was called to remove the vehicle from the snowbank.
9:14 a.m.: Safety triangles were placed around a semi that slipped into a ditch and was blocking traffic in the 1300 block of North High Street after the driver had pulled out from a parking lot. The semi driver contacted Topel’s in Lake Mills to assist with removing their vehicle.
9:45 a.m.: A 16-year-old Jefferson boy was cited in the 800 block of Madison Avenue for following too close, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Jefferson woman. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called for one of the drivers who was having back pain.
12:03 p.m. A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Coventry Drive after it was plowed in by the city’s plow trucks.
1:39 p.m.: A customer at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street paid for their purchases with another form of currency when it was discovered that their original form of currency was counterfeit.
2:28 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a dog in the 1200 block of Comanche Court when a neighbor complained about the dog being left out for hours at a time. The owner asserted that the dog only was let out to relieve itself. The dog appeared to be fine.
2:32 p.m.: An officer went to help a man in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive who accidentally had locked his keys in his car and found that there was a warrant for the man through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken into custody and released after being booked and posting bond.
3:09 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of West Cramer Street reported that there were other motorists driving on their yard. An officer confirmed that there was damage to the property and would follow up.
5:43 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Fort Memorial Hospital with its hazard lights on. The officer noted that the lights were parking lights and the vehicle was cold to the touch. There appeared to be nothing suspicious.
7:33 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for a clearance lamp violation was issued to a 20-year-old East Troy man at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Purdy Street. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:31 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and the person was fine.
9:23 p.m.: An employee from Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue reported that a customer was refusing to leave. An officer spoke with the customer who asserted that they were unhappy with the product they received and wanted assistance. They were advised to return tomorrow when they could speak with a manager and file a complaint.
9:41 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a fire alarm in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:22 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital, but when the officer arrived neither the patient nor the hospital staff needed assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.