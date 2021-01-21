Wednesday, Jan. 20
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls, participated in three community policing events and performed two crime-prevention services.
2:58 a.m.: Officers spoke with individuals in the 100 block of Spry Avenue following a complaint of people yelling in the building. The individuals were warned and agreed to stay separated for the night.
4:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:39 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in school zone at the intersection of West Cramer and Robert streets.
8:21 a.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Grove Street and Adrian Boulevard involving a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson. Klement Towing removed one of the vehicles.
8:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
9:03 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Park Street and wrote a report.
9:04 a.m.: A truancy citation was issued to a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
9:05 a.m.: A truancy citation was issued to a student from Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street.
10:14 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Fox Court.
10:56 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for expired vehicle registration and displaying suspended license plates.
11:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12:05 p.m.: Officers spoke with a man and woman reportedly yelling and screaming at each other in the 800 block of Dempster Street and warned them for disorderly conduct. The man was waiting for a valid driver to pick him up from the residence.
12:11 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of White Street and found a person making a delivery.
1:27 p.m.: An officer escorted a person to/from a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:30 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street Bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
1:40 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was being driven poorly near Janesville Avenue and Klement Street.
2:07 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street wished to have information documented about a dispute between his wife and a neighbor in the apartment complex.
6:17 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer check the area of Highland Avenue and South Main Street, following a complaint they received about possible gunshots. Officers believed it more likely was the sound of fireworks.
6:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:48 p.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater man was arrested on warrants through the Jefferson and Rock Counties Sheriff’s offices and the Janesville Police Department. After being booked, he was turned over to a Jefferson County deputy who transported him to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:54 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of a sewer backup in the 500 block of South High Street.
8:35 p.m.: An officer removed a box from the road in the 1300 block of Montclair Place.
11:01 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person near Talcott Court and South Main Street.
