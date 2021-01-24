Thursday, Jan. 21
Officers issued 20 traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls, followed up on one alarm, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to a school
5:36 a.m.: A 43-year-old Cottage Grove man was cited for unauthorized display of vehicle registration at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue, and warned for expired vehicle registration.
8:24 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about a scam call documented.
10:25 a.m.: A garbage truck driver called to ask that the Fort Atkinson Police Department tow several vehicles in the 400 block of Converse Street because he could not get his truck through to pick up the garbage. The dispatcher explained that the department was not equipped to tow vehicles; however, an officer could be sent to speak with the owner(s) of the vehicle(s). The driver did not like that solution and hung up on the dispatcher.
11:19 a.m.: An 80-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and South Main Street.
12:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:35 p.m.: An officer checked on a semi stopped in traffic in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and found that the driver was making a delivery.
12:45 p.m.: An officer stopped a driver in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue thinking that there might be a warrant for the driver but it was the wrong person. No action was taken.
3:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: An officer provided an escort to a person on their way to/from a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
6:16 p.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
7:01 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s in the 200 block of South Main Street and found that the driver was eating their food and everything was fine. The officer warned the driver about their vehicle registration being expired.
7:32 p.m.: A business from the first block of East Sherman Avenue requested assistance with an unruly customer, and the customer was given a ride home.
8:19 p.m.: An officer noticed three wheelchairs in the street near Commonwealth Drive and Shah Avenue. The officer spoke with someone from a nearby group home and was told that the wheelchairs were supposed to have been picked up along with other garbage. Someone from the group home brought the wheelchairs back to the home and placed them in the garage.
8:41 p.m.: An officer picked up and replaced two school crossing signs that had been knocked over in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street.
9:18 p.m.: Someone reported that a person at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets had fallen a couple of times but now was not getting up. The person was intoxicated and an officer gave them an escort to their home.
9:32 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired driver’s license was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East.
10:06 p.m.: A 20-year-old Marshall woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 300 block of South Main Street. She was warned for no headlights.
11:06 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle at the Main Street bridge. The driver was looking for his keys.
11:24 p.m.: A 30-year-old man was arrested in the first block of South Third Street West for disorderly conduct after officers responded to a call of several people outside who were yelling. The man also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted bond and was released.
11:49 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a resident from the 800 block of Banker Road about being harassed.
