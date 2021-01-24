Friday, Jan. 22
Officers issued 14 traffic-related warnings, assisted one resident with keys locked in their home, responded to one 911 call, participated in one community policing event and issued one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
4:54 a.m.: A 38-year-old Beloit man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Klement Street.
6:01 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:24 a.m.: A woman reported that there was a large dent in the door of her car in the parking lot in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. An officer confirmed that it matched with the vehicle parked next to it and suggested that she contact the owner of the vehicle as it would be a civil matter if she wanted to pursue it.
7:56 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of an individual in the 100 block of South Third Street West and wrote a report.
8:02 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 500 block of West Cramer Street for failing to carry driver’s license on person. She was verbally warned for speeding.
8:24 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver was cited for failing to report a vehicle accident and inattentive driving when she later reported that she had struck a tree and a sign earlier in the day in the 1300 block of North High Street. An employee from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works had reported finding vehicle parts in the area. The accident was state reportable.
9:58 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Hilltop Trail wished to have information about a suspicious incident documented.
10 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street reported that someone had rummaged through their vehicle and stole some items.
10:09 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Milo Street wished to have information about being scammed documented.
11:31 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Rankin and Dempster streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
12:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an individual from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:50 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a driver in the 200 block of North Main Street but the driver was unable to be located.
12:59 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Main Street bridge. She was warned for illegible plates and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:08 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Maple Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
2:56 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for a person to/from a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
3:29 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited in the 100 block of Clarence Street for failure to yield right of way while making a left turn. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for inadequate mirrors.
3:30 p.m.: Someone complained about the placement of traffic cones in the 130 block of Janesville Avenue sticking out into traffic. An officer relocated them.
3:39 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was arrested on a body only warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent use of a credit card. The man was transported to the sheriff’s jail.
4:04 p.m.: An employee who was terminated from a business in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive was refusing to leave. An officer arrived and the employee left.
4:33 p.m.: Someone reported a traffic accident at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets but an officer was unable to locate any evidence of any accidents.
4:35 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Zida Street requested help getting the keys from their locked vehicle but no one was at home or with the vehicle when an officer arrived. No action was taken.
4:44 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The officer searched the area to the city limits and the information was shared with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitewater Police Department.
4:51 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of a missing person in the first block of Spry Avenue.
5:28 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for a person to/from a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:18 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of a violation of a no-contact order from a resident from the 200 block of South Main Street.
8 p.m.: Officers spoke with some individuals in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane following a complaint of suspicious people in the area. The individuals lived in the area and just were walking to another friend’s house.
8:48 p.m.: An officer spoke with an individual in the 500 block of Stratford Court who was not happy with their living arrangements. The person was provided with options.
10:11 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
11:06 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street.
11:08 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report from a woman who reported that she had been assaulted in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.