Saturday, Jan. 23
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings and responded to two 911 calls.
12:10 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and found a couple of people playing Pokemon Go. They were moved along.
12:46 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Illinois woman for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for defective brake light.
3:23 a.m.: Officers assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a possible fire in the 400 block of Milo Street.
5:51 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called for a report of loud music in the 300 block of Monroe Street when other officers were on other calls. The residents were warned to keep the volume down.
9:17 a.m.: An officer provided an escort for an individual to/from a place of business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
9:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:58 a.m.: A request for ambulance transport from the first block of South Fifth Street was canceled when a man decided to transport his wife himself.
11:34 a.m.: Officers were called to the 300 block of Rogers Street when a resident reported being attacked. Officers spoke with the clients and staff but could find no evidence of an altercation. Management was called to speak with the staff and clients.
12:03 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Elm Street signed a no consent form for vandalism done to lights at his home.
3:58 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street for unsafe backing when his vehicle struck a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female, resulting in a state-reportable accident. The girl was warned for expired vehicle registration.
4:20 p.m.: An officer provided a ride to a woman from Banker Road who asked to be transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for a medical clearance so she could receive additional medical care.
7:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:47 p.m.: An officer provided a ride to a 29-year-old homeless man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to the city limits when the person requesting the assistance reported overhearing the man’s telephone conversation making arrangements to walk to their home in Whitewater.
