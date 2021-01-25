Sunday, Jan. 24
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, and followed up on two 911 calls and one alarm.
12:41 a.m.: An officer went to check on a complaint of loud music in the 1000 block of East Street but the resident already had turned it off.
2:01 a.m.: An officer replaced a city flower pot that had been knocked over in the 200 block of South Main Street.
2:39 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 100 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, She was warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. After being booked, she was released to a responsible person.
2:56 a.m.: Someone reported an intoxicated man in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue looking for a ride home. An officer picked him up and took him to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to sit in the lobby until he was sober enough to get home on his own.
5:10 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to begin treating the roads because they were getting slippery from the snow.
8:48 a.m.: A person from Fort Atkinson Gas in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information documented about their credit card being used fraudulently.
8:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:21 a.m.: Someone from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department reported that they had replaced a road hole cover near the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East that had been displaced.
9:26 a.m.: A man from the 400 block of Converse Street agreed to turn his music down when an officer advised him of a complaint.
9:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street West.
10:19 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for animal-control violation when her dog bit another dog being walked by its owner in the 300 block of Hake Street.
10:59 a.m.: Someone reported a disabled vehicle in traffic at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West. The driver was able to get the vehicle moved.
12:36 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a high-speed chase coming into Fort Atkinson via the north entrance. Offers responded but were not involved in the pursuit.
4:08 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any individuals reportedly making loud noise in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
4:47 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for an individual to/from a place of business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
5:47 p.m.: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, following an incident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:50 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 300 block of North Third Street and she was fine.
7:25 p.m.: An officer assisted the Whitewater Police Department with a request to gather information from a resident in the 400 block of Jackson Street related to an investigation on which they were working.
9:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a tenant from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue following a report that he had kicked his dog while they were outside at the apartments.
