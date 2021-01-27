Monday, Jan. 25
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls, participated in six community policing events and issued one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
12:36 a.m.: An officer secured an open gate to the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
12:42 a.m.: A request for extra patrol at a business in the 200 block of North Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
2:17 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Maple Street.
3:47 a.m.: A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper asked that officers stand by while they contacted a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
4:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
7:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:03 a.m.: A request for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 300 block of Bluff Street when students are being dismissed from school was placed on the briefing board.
8:52 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person house sitting at a residence in the 800 block of North High Street. The sidewalks needed shoveling and the person said they would speak with the owner who would have the sidewalks cleared within 24 hours.
9:26 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of South Main Street. He was warned for excessive exhaust smoke.
10:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver in the 600 block of Madison Avenue. The driver was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:58 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident at W6300 Hackbarth Road and wrote a report.
12:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:27 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about a scam call documented.
1:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:38 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
1:39 p.m.: Someone reported vandalism to a stop sign at the intersection of Gerald Court and Jamesway. The damage was documented.
1:44 p.m.: An officer helped a driver push their disabled vehicle from the intersection of East Rockwell and Whitewater avenues to a nearby parking lot. The driver already had called a towing service.
1:47 p.m.: An officer was unable to reach anyone at a residence in the 100 block of Clarence Street to speak with them about unshoveled sidewalks. Another attempt to reach the resident would be made later.
3 p.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of problems at a residence in the 1500 block of South Main Street. An officer spoke with the homeowner and everything was fine.
3:43 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:03 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for violation of traffic-control signal and failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was parked legally.
4:19 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for an individual to/from a place of business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
6:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man working in his garage in the 300 block of Monroe Street about a complaint of loud music. The officer did not think the music was overly loud and advised the man of the complaint.
9:29 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a man lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of North Fourth and Armenia streets. He just had been released from the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital and was attempting to walk back to his employer. The officer gave him a ride back to work to wait for his scheduled ride.
