Tuesday, Jan. 26
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings and responded to two 911 calls.
12:37 a.m.: Officers searched all over for a person who reportedly walked away from Fort Memorial Hospital but the person was unable to be located.
12:48 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of North Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
8:11 a.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle parked on the street in the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital. Three officers responded and a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being processed, he also was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, following a complaint of a vehicle being parked in an alley causing a traffic obstruction. The vehicle was ticketed and towed, and the man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:05 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident resulting in property damage in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue involving a 54-year-old Janesville woman and a 77-year-old Jefferson woman.
2:58 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street, following a report of a woman staggering and falling in the area. The woman was picked up by someone else shortly before the officer arrived.
5:11 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that officers be on the lookout for a motorist who likely was driving near U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M. The vehicle was located and turned over to a sheriff’s deputy.
5:24 p.m.: A woman requested help in retrieving her personal property from an apartment in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. She was barred from entering the residence because she has bond conditions and a 72-hour no contact order. An officer provided alternative suggestions.
5:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Van Buren Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
