Wednesday, Jan. 27
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and one fire alarm, participated in three community policing events, and handled five confidential incidents — two following welfare checks, and one related to a student at school, one related to an escort and one with no information.
7:57 a.m.: A vehicle was ticketed for being parked too far from the curb in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue when the owner could not be located to move it.
8:40 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of suspicious activity around a vehicle in the 1500 block of Ridge Drive.
8:51 a.m.: Information from a resident from the 1100 block of Seminole Drive about a possible computer scam was documented.
11:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
12:21 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for failing to yield right of way from non-highway access, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle belonging to a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
1:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Elsie Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
2 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue.
2:23 p.m.: A 57-year-old woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/criminal damage to property following an incident in the 200 block of South Water Street East. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:40 p.m.: Information about a harassment incident in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue was documented.
3:36 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a vehicle parked incorrectly in the 100 block of Hickory Street. The owner was located and parked the vehicle legally.
3:43 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 600 block of North Main Street and she was fine.
5:37 p.m.: A man from Endl Boulevard and Oak Ridge Court called 911 following a disagreement with his ex-girlfriend in Minnesota. An officer gave him suggestions on how to handle the situation in the future.
5:42 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle near Lexington Boulevard and Brighton Way but the vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
6:50 p.m.: Officers stopped a 60-year-old Madison woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street following a couple of reports that she was driving without lights and no tire on the passenger side of her vehicle since at least Cambridge. Her vehicle was towed by Butch’s Auto Body and the woman’s family in Madison arrived to take her back home.
6:53 p.m.: An off-duty officer spoke with a male who was “doing donuts” with his vehicle in the former Shopko parking lot in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue, and advised him to stop.
7:09 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about fraudulent transactions on her debit card documented.
11:45 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a cyber-attack and an officer offered suggestions on how they might handle the situation.
