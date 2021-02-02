Thursday, Jan. 28
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls and participated in three community policing events.
2:03 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Jackson Street and Riverside Drive, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
2:22 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of Clarence Street asked that an officer check on her home to make sure everything was secured as she was not there at the time. The home was secure.
2:59 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
6:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 400 block of Frederick Avenue.
6:15 a.m.: A 34-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the Robert Street bridge.
7:01 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was arrested in the 500 block of North High Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/damage to property.
8:18 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Harriette Street spoke with an officer about a missing telephone. She was advised it was a civil matter.
9:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Van Buren Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:27 a.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of Harriette Street wished to have information documented about being harassed by another person with whom she had a former relationship.
11:24 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 900 block of Caswell Street about someone plowing snow into his driveway, and he did not know who did it.
1:52 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:08 p.m.: A vehicle was ticketed for being parked in a no-parking zone in the first block of Park Street.
3:43 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for an individual to/from a place of business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
4:05 p.m.: A complaint about someone parking in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue was determined to be unfounded.
5:27 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of an 18-year-old male from the 800 block of East Street and he was fine.
6:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:23 p.m.: Two juveniles were warned for starting a small fire in a pit along the trail at Haumerson’s Pond, in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, then leaving it unattended.
9:55 p.m.: Information about an incident between two group home clients in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive was documented.
11:23 p.m.: A 30-year-old Stoughton woman was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for defective brake light, failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
