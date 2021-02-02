Friday, Jan. 29
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls, participated in three community policing events and warned one resident for failing to clear sidewalks of snow.
12:08 a.m.: An officer on patrol at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street came across a vehicle in the park. The occupants were warned for being in the park after hours and were moved along.
12:33 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported a suspicious vehicle in front of her house. An officer checked and found two people talking. They were moved along.
12:42 a.m.: An officer checked on a semi that was pulled over near West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street. The driver just was getting something from the trailer and was on his way.
6:41 a.m.: A man from the 100 block of Park Street requested assistance with getting the keys from his vehicle while it was locked and operating. An officer unlocked the vehicle, then warned the man not to drive as he did not have a valid driver’s license.
7:31 a.m.: A semi, on which the brakes had locked, was driven into the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. The Wisconsin State Patrol was called and an inspector was sent to inspect the vehicle.
7:54 a.m.: A staff member from Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street reported that a dog had walked into the school. The Humane Society of Jefferson County was called and would be picking up the dog.
8:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:14 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Highland Avenue, which is not a truck route, reported semi-trucks going past his residence regularly and exceeding the speed limit. An officer sat in the area for about 20 minutes and did not witness any semis passing through. A request for extra patrol in the area was placed on the briefing board.
9 a.m.: Someone reported a disabled vehicle in a traffic lane at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets. An officer located a vehicle with a flat tire but no driver in sight. The driver called shortly afterward to explain that she had to walk back home to call for a tow truck. The officer stayed with the vehicle until the tow truck arrived.
10 a.m.: A motorist reported another driver driving recklessly near Madison Avenue and Monroe Street. A vehicle description was provided but the driver was unable to provide a license plate identification. An officer thoroughly checked the area but was unable to locate the vehicle.
10:53 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of money being stolen from Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:14 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by to keep the peace for a conversation between a landlord and tenant in the 200 block of North Main Street but there was no answer at the door when the landlord knocked.
1:57 p.m.: A 28-year-old Cambridge man was cited in the first block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, red light violation and failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:05 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Adrian Boulevard on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
5:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a reported fight in progress in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue. Two individuals were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.
5:28 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about suspicious activity documented.
6:23 p.m.: A resident from an apartment complex in the first block of Spry Avenue reported noisy neighbors. An officer checked and found two individuals who were intoxicated and rearranging their apartment. They agreed to stop for the night.
9:42 p.m.: An officer responded with the K9 unit to a call for help from another law enforcement agency near East Rockwell and Whitewater avenues.
10:31 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Mechanic Street reported hearing loud bangs in the area. Officers checked but were unable to identify any issues or sounds.
11:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.