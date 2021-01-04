Sunday, Jan. 3
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and handled one confidential incident related to drug information.
12:58 a.m.: Officers responded to a fight in progress at a business in the first block of South Main Street. The parties were separated and the officers will follow up.
1:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:54 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Water Department was advised of a water main break in the 1000 block of Industrial Drive.
7:08 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Grant Street.
7:17 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
7:44 a.m.: A 34-year-old Beloit man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Endl Boulevard, and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:18 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 300 block of Madison Avenue for a business where the carbon monoxide detector was activated.
9:24 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted.
9:40 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East.
9:49 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue signed a no consent form when the windshield wipers on her vehicle were stolen.
10:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted.
10:42 a.m.: A man who had walked away from the group home called the Fort Atkinson Police Department from the N1500 block of South Main Street asking for help. He sounded disoriented, but officers located him and gave him a ride back to his home.
3:09 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street.
3:20 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. After being booked, he was transported to the sheriff’s jail.
5:41 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Banker Road requested help in getting some individuals removed from their residence. The unwanted individuals were gone when an officer arrived.
7:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of North Fourth Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
