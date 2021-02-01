Saturday, Jan. 30
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings and responded to one 911 call.
12:07 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to ask that information about something be documented.
1:33 a.m.: A 59-year-old woman was arrested for bail jumping and cited for disorderly conduct when a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported a disturbance in his room.
1:37 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly whining somewhere on South Street following a complaint from a resident in the area.
2:24 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 200 block of South Water Street East was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:51 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with an out-of-control patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:18 a.m.: Officers moved an injured deer from the line of traffic to the side of the road near Riverside and Sinnissippi drives.
7:47 a.m.: A woman from the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive reported a possible fraudulent charge to her credit card from Amazon that she did not make. She was advised to contact Amazon and to call back the Fort Atkinson Police Department if any fraudulent activity occurred on her account.
8:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a 33-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
8:54 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Park Street wished to have it documented that it appeared that her vehicle had been rifled through during the night. Nothing appeared missing.
11:19 a.m.: As a result of a domestic abuse incident in Oshkosh, a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 500 block of Washington Street and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail at the request of another law enforcement agency.
12:06 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of an altercation that occurred last night in the first block of South Main Street.
12:43 p.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Madison Avenue asked that a man who had been knocking on her door for the past 15 minutes be advised that he no longer was welcome there and the woman wants no future contact with him. An officer was unable to reach the man but would follow up later.
1:21 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Highland Avenue wished to information about a telephone call documented.
2:59 p.m.: A person went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help from the homeless shelter. The person was found to have other available accommodations and was advised to use them first.
5:57 p.m.: An officer checked on a car at the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. The occupants were waiting to go to a friend’s house.
6:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:02 p.m.: Officers responded to a call of a fight in progress between two individuals in the 200 block of South Water Street East. One of the individuals was warned for disorderly conduct.
7:37 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person walking in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.
8:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Stratford Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:15 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the first block of North Water Street East and they were fine.
9:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street West.
10:28 p.m.: An officer picked up a “no parking” sign that had been knocked over in the 200 block of South Main Street.
11:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:18 p.m.: An officer who heard yelling in the 200 block of South Main Street checked around and spoke with some residents who asserted that there were no issues.
