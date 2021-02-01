Sunday, Jan. 31
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:43 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver getting their vehicle unstuck from the snow near Klement Street and Janesville Avenue.
2:01 a.m.: An officer provided a ride home to an intoxicated individual from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
5:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from Roland Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:45 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about something documented.
7:14 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver getting their vehicle unstuck from the snow in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
7:34 a.m.: A woman wished to have information about suspicious activity during the night around her apartment in the 1000 block of East Street documented.
10:10 a.m.: A man called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to notify them that his vehicle was disabled in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and he was waiting for a tow truck to remove it. An officer verified that the vehicle was safely out of the way of traffic until the tow truck arrived a short time later.
1:13 p.m.: A driver reported that their vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked in the 300 block of Edward Street. The driver had moved his vehicle before an officer arrived and was advised to complete a self-report accident form.
3:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to help a group home client from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive who was having trouble getting some items returned to them from another person.
6:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Cloute Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
