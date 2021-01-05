Monday, Jan. 4
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, participated in one community policing event, issued two warnings for residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:19 a.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office review will be forwarded following a report from a woman in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that she and her boyfriend were involved in a domestic incident. The two were separated for the night.
1 a.m.: Information about a parking complaint in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive was documented.
6:02 a.m.: A 24-year-old Clinton driver was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
7:08 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle without required lights. He was warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:17 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle parked in a private lot in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. He was warned by the business that any future violations would result in his vehicle being removed by a towing company.
7:33 a.m.: Someone complained about an unshoveled sidewalk in the first block of South Water Street West. An officer left a message for the property owner to contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
8:52 a.m.: An officer left a notice at a residence in the 600 block of Madison Avenue about the snow not having been cleared from the previous snowfall.
8:57 a.m.: An officer contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about the center island at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets having not been cleared of snow. An employee will be assigned to take care of it.
9:13 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding.
9:57 a.m.: Someone reported a dog running at large in the 500 block of Robert Street. Another neighbor located the dog and held onto it at their residence until an officer located the owner. The dog was reunited with the owner.
10:18 a.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection of West Sherman and Mechanic Street following a complaint that they had dropped off some large tires on the side of a county road. The driver explained that a larger vehicle would be coming by to pick them up. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the incident.
10:18 a.m.: Information about a failed child custody exchange that was supposed to have occurred at the Fort Atkinson Police Department was documented.
10:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Raveen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:56 a.m.: An officer spoke with a postal carrier who was found kneeling on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Main Street. The carrier slipped on the ice and injured their knee but did not require any medical attention.
11 a.m.: The regular Fort Fleet Watch test was completed successfully.
11:06 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street.
12:15 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of North Third Street reported an issue with her ex-boyfriend when he came by to pick up their child. The officer spoke with both individuals and wrote a report.
1:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:47 p.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of a snow pile in traffic in the 200 block of Washington Street. The officer was advised that the area is part of a private drive.
3:42 p.m.: Someone dropped off a restraining order at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4:43 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Banker Road signed a no consent form for the cost of two new tires after they reported an act of vandalism that damaged their tires.
5:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department ambulance was called to provide assistance.
6:56 p.m.: Someone complained about two vehicles parked too far from the curb in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. An officer spoke with the owners and the vehicles were moved.
8:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper vehicle registration. She was warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:42 p.m.: An officer stood by at the request of an individual who needed to return some property to a resident in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. The property was returned without incident.
11:46 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
11:48 p.m.: An officer removed an object from the intersection of Foster Street and Whitewater Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.