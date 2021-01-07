Wednesday, Jan. 6
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, assisted one driver with keys locked in car, participated in one community policing event, conducted three crime-prevention services, issued five warnings for residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled four confidential incidents with one related to drugs, one related to an arrest, one related to disorderly conduct and the fourth to an undisclosed issue.
5:57 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and speeding. A passenger with a valid driver’s license drove from the stop.
6:37 a.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive reported that a neighbor’s vehicle was blocking his garage door, preventing him from going to work. An officer was able to reach the father of the owner of the vehicle and the father moved the vehicle.
7:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:49 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 300 block of Robert Street.
10:19 a.m.: A vehicle repossession company advised the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from a residence in the 600 block of Jackson Street.
10:42 a.m.: A vehicle repossession company advised the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from a residence in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue.
12:05 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
12:18 p.m.: Officers stood by for a real estate representative while they checked a residence in the 200 block of Adams Street. No issues were identified.
1 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company advised the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from a residence in the 300 block of Woodland Drive.
1:41 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for a student to their residence.
4:51 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unlawful U-turn at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
7:11 p.m.: A complaint about a woman being held captive in a vehicle in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive was determined to be unfounded when she explained to an officer that she just was speaking with a friend in his vehicle.
7:26 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street was warned for riding a snowmobile up and down the alley.
8:06 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Ila Street.
8:37 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Montclair Place reported a vehicle that was stolen. It was located in Edgerton after having been involved in a crash.
10:03 p.m.: A runaway juvenile was located in the 700 block of South Main Street and was turned over to a parent.
11:35 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
