Thursday, Jan. 7
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and participated in one community policing event.
12:36 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street.
12:42 a.m.: An officer spoke with a husband and wife in the first block of South Third Street West following a report of two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot. The couple was trying to jumpstart one of their vehicles which had died.
1:16 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Doris Drive in which the dome light appeared to have been left on accidentally. No action was taken.
1:33 a.m.: An officer checked on two people talking in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Hilltop Trail, following a complaint about a suspicious vehicle. The people lived at the address where the vehicle was parked.
8:10 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Park Street for disorderly conduct and warned for expired vehicle registration.
8:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Radhika Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:13 a.m.: An officer left a message for the owner of a vehicle to contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a vehicle they had left parked for several months at a property in the 400 block of McMillen Street that now belongs to the hospital and needs to be removed.
10:12 a.m.: An officer left a message for the owner of a vehicle parked in excess of the 48-hour parking watch in the first block of South Third West and now was plowed in.
10:53 a.m.: A request for an ambulance transport was canceled when the patient at the 500 block of Handeyside Lane left the clinic on their own.
11:03 a.m.: A complaint about debris around both sides of a duplex in the 300 block of Monroe Street was determined to be unfounded after an officer checked the area and found no debris.
11:05 a.m.: A message was left for a resident of one side of a duplex in the 300 block of Monroe Street following a complaint about debris around both sides of the duplex.
11:35 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
12:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Oak Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:29 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate two reports of a theft from a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident at the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
1:35 p..m: Fort Atkinson Fire and Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:54 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for followup on a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
5:46 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of vehicle parts in the roadway at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Washington Street. Someone had removed the items and placed them next to a garbage can and the road was clear.
5:53 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: A request for extra patrol at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place was placed on the briefing board.
9:47 p.m.: A woman involved in a domestic incident in the first block of North Main Street refused to cooperate and make a statement. She was advised that if she changed her mind, she should contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department and ask to speak with an officer to file a complaint.
10:33 p.m.: A dog with no collar was found in the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue and turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
