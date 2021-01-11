Friday, Jan. 8
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one driver with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls and participated in one community policing event.
2:20 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious individual in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue. An officer spoke with the individual who was a transient and passing through. There were no issues.
7:22 a.m.: An officer stood by in the first block of North Main Street to keep the peace while some property was exchanged.
10:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Peterson Street.
10:48 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights was issued to a driver at the intersection of Doris Drive and Reena Avenue.
11:23 a.m.: A 62-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place, and warned for speeding.
1:11 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street.
1:48 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident from the 1100 block of North High Street that his stimulus check was stolen.
2:48 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a vehicle being stuck at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. Klement Towing was called to remove the vehicle.
3:03 p.m.: Information about a child custody issue in the 200 block of Spry Avenue was documented.
3:28 p.m.: Information about a telephone call received by an employee from Fort Memorial Hospital was documented.
3:34 p.m.: Information about a civil issue in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue was documented.
3:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted an elderly man at the 500 block of Nelson Street.
6:21 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a civil issue documented.
8:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Radhika Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:22 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Zaffke Street.
