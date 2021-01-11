Saturday, Jan. 9
Officers issued one traffic-related warning and conducted one crime-prevention service.
2:07 a.m.: An officer on patrol picked up some individuals in the first block of South Water Street East and gave them a ride home.
2:45 a.m.: An officer assisted a resident in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue with finding their house keys.
7:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance assisted a resident at the 1000 block of East Street.
7:17 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of North Third Street spoke with an officer about how to handle a civil property situation.
9:21 a.m.: An officer checked on a business in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue whose lights were on but no one was inside because the owner had stepped out for a little while. There were no issues.
10:18 a.m.: A 33-year-old Middleton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison and Reena Avenues.
10:39 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
10:52 a.m.: An officer was assigned to contact the owner of a property near East Highland Avenue and Lena Lane about an icy sidewalk.
10:56 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Margaret Avenue.
10:56 a.m.: The manager of a property in the first block of Madison Avenue reported finding needles in the parking lot. An officer stopped by to pick them up and take them to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
11:40 a.m.: Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit of a motorcycle in the 1300 block of North High Street. The motorcyclist was located and stopped.
12:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue, officers and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to a residence in the 600 block of Monroe Street.
2:26 p.m.: A complaint about a vehicle idling and with the engine revving in the 400 block of Mechanic Street was determined to be unfounded.
2:48 p.m.: An officer assisted a man with his vehicle as he was having an alarm issue in the parking lot in the first block of Madison Avenue.
3:27 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue on three counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct, and he will be issued a municipal citation for attempted retail theft. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
6:26 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Radloff Street reported a theft from their vehicle.
7:25 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Stacy Lane reported that their vehicle had been stolen.
9:03 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Jamesway reported a theft from their vehicle.
9:06 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Nadig Drive reported a theft from their vehicle.
