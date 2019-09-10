Friday, Sept. 6
Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings, followed up on two alarms and one 911 call, administered two preliminary breath tests, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in one community policing event, performed three crime-prevention services and handled one confidential report of a sexual assault.
9:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:41 p.m.: Officers were unable to contact a resident in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive at the request of the McFarland Police Department. An officer will try again later.
3:04 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
3:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of South Water Street East for a carbon monoxide alarm being activated.
4:20 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of a sewer backup in the 400 block of Rogers Street. Crews checked on it.
4:32 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported theft of a credit card from a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street.
4:46 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident in the 200 block of Hickory Street while someone retrieved belongings.
6:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 47-year-old man in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a complaint about a verbal disturbance. The man was arguing with another person over the telephone and the officer warned him to keep the noise down.
6:16 p.m.: Someone reported a bicycle stolen from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue but no one at the address claimed to own the bicycle. Follow-up will be completed if the owner shows.
7:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Premier Place to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted.
7:34 p.m.: A youth called 911 from the first block of North Water Street West to report that a man had yelled at them for harassing someone who was fishing. The youth asserted that they just were asking the person questions about fishing. An officer spoke with the youth and a bystander, and determined that the youth’s questioning was harassing. The youth was warned for the behavior.
8:03 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man sleeping in front of a store due to being intoxicated. The man was not incapacitated and was given a ride to a hotel to get a room for the night.
9:18 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly intoxicated driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East. The 66-year-old man was not intoxicated, but just was trying to avoid potholes in the road.
10:33 p.m.: An officer spoke with a young male in a reportedly suspicious vehicle at Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street. The youth said he was waiting for a friend. The officer advised that he could not be on school property after dark and moved him along.
