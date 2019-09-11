Tuesday, Sept. 10
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four alarms and two 911 calls, administered three preliminary breath tests, participated in five community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident.
12:59 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and driving without insurance, issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
1:40 a.m.: A 45-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 1000 block of Heth Street.
3:28 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with two individuals at Barrie Park in the 200 block of Robert Street for being in the park after hours and moved them along.
4:29 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for red light violation.
9:10 a.m.: A student from Purdy Elementary School was reported as truant. An officer was assigned to follow up.
10:36 a.m.: A driver signed a no consent form after reporting that their handicapped tag had been stolen in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
11:45 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a caller who was reporting a poor driver. The caller advised the officer that the vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 26 and the caller was transferred back to the sheriff’s office.
1:55 p.m.: A 27-year-old Milton woman was cited in the 400 block of North Fourth Street for operating a vehicle by permittee without an instructor and warned for littering, driving without insurance and defective driver’s side mirror.
2:25 p.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer notify a resident in the 300 block of Grant Street of a death.
2:40 p.m.: An officer helped a woman from the 200 block of Wollet Drive remove a chipmunk from her home.
3:20 p.m.: A student from Luther Elementary School was reported missing but later was located.
4:51 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have an officer sign off on a written warning from another department.
4:58 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue and found that the person no longer lives there.
5:53 p.m.: A woman reported that someone was following her in the 300 block of Washington Street but an officer checked and was unable to locate anyone.
6 p.m.: A 58-year-old Oconomowoc man was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.
6:18 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a male in the 200 block of North Main Street and he was fine. He was reminded to call the Fort Atkinson Police Department if he needed assistance.
6:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Agnes Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
