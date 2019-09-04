Tuesday, Sept. 3
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident.
9:12 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged for a lift assist in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue at the request of Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service which was handling another call.
10:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street East following calls from neighbors.
11:12 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported a theft of medication from their residence.
11:13 a.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
11:54 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Erick Street.
3:35 p.m.: Someone from the first block of Lucile Street reported a suspicious vehicle in the area which turned out to be We Energies crews installing new meters.
4:57 p.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard that turned out to belong to someone working in the area. There were no issues.
5:02 p.m.: A request for extra patrol at Rock River Park in the 1200 block of Janette Street was placed on the briefing board.
5:33 p.m.: An officer mediated a civil dispute over a bike between individuals in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:17 p.m.: A dog was returned to its current rightful owner, in the 400 block of Mechanic Street, following a civil dispute about its ownership.
8:05 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver in the 300 block of Washington Street.
9:46 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of McKee Court was placed on the briefing board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.