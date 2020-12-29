Sign up to play a fun round of trivia at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 12:30 p.m. with visual cues on the large-screen in the entertainment room.
This event can accommodate up to 18 participants in a “just for fun” version of trivia where it doesn’t matter if persons get the questions all right, or all wrong — they have just as good a chance as anyone to win a great door prize!
Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of session so nobody will know any of one’s answers. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams. Play is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. Senior center director Chris Nye will be the Trivia Time host. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Just email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Aging Mastery program
Center staff announce a new opportunity for local seniors. The Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center will be offering and hosting The Aging Mastery Program, online via Zoom. This first session will begin Jan. 28 and will run for five weeks.
Join staff for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion, and the chance to share your insights with others. This no-cost program is designed to help persons engage in wellness activities.
The topics covered will include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, contact the Jefferson County senior center closest to you. Staff will gather some basic information, then send you an Aging and Mastery starter kit. The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Persons should contact the senior center to get registered and receive their starter kit.
Wii Bowling scores
The following scores are from Wii Bowling at the senior center for Nov. 23. Series over 550 are included and 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Scores were as follows: Dec. 21 — Glorine Christensen 816 (269, 269, 278), Dale Zilisch 772 (258, 268, 246), Lori Gaber 725 (238, 231, 256), Sandy Kilroy 615, Mary Zilisch 612, Marlene Dianich 573.
Dec. 28 — Glorine Christensen 827 (238, 300, 289), Dale Zilisch 771 (236, 235, 300), Sandy Basich 616, Marlene Dianich 614, Mary Zilisch 587, Tim Baker 579, Terry Bowes 567, Kathy Heffron 550.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St., Fort Atkinson. The phone number is (920) 563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and persons an find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at www.fortparksandrec.com.
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
