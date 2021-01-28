Sign up now to attend a fun and exciting trivia session in the entertainment room at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Questions will be presented on the big screen, and there will be complimentary cookies and door prizes for those in attendance. It all is based on having fun and learning some new things. No awards will be given for the most-right answers, and only players know what their answers are for the questions.
Blankets collection
The senior center has a large box from Reena Senior Living in the entryway area that is for blanket donations. The blankets will be collected by Reena staff from the senior center and distributed to families in need in the Fort Atkinson area, and those that are homeless or in crisis financially.
The box will be available the next few weeks for donations. There is a box at Reena Senior Living as well.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin, Friday Findings, with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Just email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Weather policy
The current policy of the senior center is that the center will be closed when a winter storm warning is in place for any part of its regular scheduled hours for a day. Staff realize that sometimes weather can be a significant issue, even if a winter storm warning isn’t in effect, and encourage seniors always to use their best judgement in keeping themselves safe and deciding whether or not to venture out to attend an activity or visit the center.
Chairs for sale
The senior center will be receiving new chairs in the next few days and still has about 70 chairs to sell at $5 each. Most of the remaining chairs are the fabric ones as many of the vinyl material chairs have a tear or rip and tape on them.
There still are some good quality chairs at a bargain price. No reasonable offers will be refused.
The new chairs will be burgundy in color with wider and taller backs. Staff believe seniors will find these new chairs to be a good upgrade and provide better support for long durations of sitting such as during movies.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is located at 307 Robert St. The telephone number is (920) 563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at www.fortparksandrec.com.
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
