The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn, on the topic Cyber Security for Small Business, will take place in the Fort HealthCare auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 19, from noon to 1 p.m.
The presenter will be Brian S. Dennis, director of the newly formed Cyber Security Center for Small Business at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The average cost of a cyber security breach in a small business is $134,000. Sixty percent of businesses breached will be out of business in six months.
Our world is moving toward a more digital-based footprint, but our small businesses always do not have the resources or time to keep up with these dramatic advances.
Dennis will offer tips and simple changes that business owners can make today to keep them safe.
The Cyber Security Center is tasked with helping businesses across the country build cyber security plans that work.
Dennis has a background in business recovery and disaster management.
Originally from the bayous of South Louisiana, he was in New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina. He helped rebuild businesses and services in the city following the storm. He holds a master’s degree from Arizona State University in Emergency Management & Homeland Security, and is an Associate Business Continuity Professional certified through Disaster Recovery Institute International.
Lunch will be sponsored by Computers Nationwide.
Computers Nationwide was founded to create and support sophisticated work environments where communications systems provide businesses the infrastructure for success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.