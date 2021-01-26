A cabin in the northwoods of Alaska was the birthplace for the newest member business of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. It might seem like an unusual start for greeting cards, but then, Hymns in My Heart greeting cards are not the usual kinds of cards.
The brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Nitardy, the cards began as family Christmas presents, and never were intended to be sold. Originally hand-crafted with Nitardy’s signature calligraphy, the cards received recognition in a national publication and soon required more mass-production techniques, but the designs still are reflective of the original vision.
Each card features a hymn verse taken from the hymnal Nitardy used growing up, many of which she knows by heart, thus the name of the business.
“I grew up loving hymns,” Nitardy says. “Even as a young child I was fascinated by the rhyming lines. They became part of my ‘heart language’ and were a source of encouragement during difficult times.”
Nitardy defines hymns as God’s timeless words dressed in simple language, rhyme and melody. In an age when text messages and social media posts dominate, a greeting card business might seem out-of-touch. Nitardy argues the reverse.
“The flood of electronic communication has increased the value of heartfelt, handwritten words, and it is an act of love to mail someone those thoughts,” she explains. “A beautiful greeting card carries with it an awesome power to connect, cheer or comfort.”
Nitardy is using local businesses to help grow hers, so the cards are printed right in Fort Atkinson, and she hopes eventually to sell through select stores. In the meantime, the cards may be purchased online, and are priced at $2.75 with quantity discounts available.
The cards serve as keepsakes, designed with 5 x 7 framing in mind, and sport a unique, perforated fold for easy removal. Special features also include hymn author information and a detachable bookmark.
Prospective customers are invited to visit the website at www.hymnsinmyheart.com to view and order the available designs. Additional designs and hymn verses always are being added, so the selection has something to offer everyone in every season.
Nitardy is offering free shipping on orders through Feb. 14.
