The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation now is accepting online applications for 39 different scholarships available to Fort Atkinson students. Eleven of the scholarships that are available to high school graduating seniors, without regard to field of study, are briefly described below.
Each scholarship has additional requirements so students are encouraged to visit the Community Foundation’s website, www.fortfoundation.org. There, students can learn about all the scholarships being offered by the Community Foundation and carefully select those for which they would be eligible.
Some of the scholarships for which graduating high school seniors may now apply include:
• Walter & Louise Buell Merit Scholarship: The Buell Merit scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who are residents of the Fort Atkinson area, have an outstanding academic record, and who are planning to enroll in a program leading to a bachelor’s degree. This is a merit scholarship so financial need is not considered. For 2021, two scholarships of $21,000 each, paid out over four years, will be available.
• Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship: The Batterman scholarships are available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who are among the top students in their class, have engaged in community or school service, and are pursuing an undergraduate degree at a recognized college or university. For 2021, five scholarships of $12,000 each, paid out over four years, will be available.
• Richard Noel Bingham Memorial Scholarship: The Bingham Scholarships are available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who intend to continue their education at a four-year college or university. In 2021 there will be $46,000 available for multiple awards payable over four years.
• Dr. Sydney H. Weidemann Scholarship: Dr. Weidemann, a prominent dentist and buisness leader in Fort Atkinson for many years, created this scholarship for graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who plan to attend an accredited public or private college or university. For 2021, $6,000 will be available for two awards.
• Make A Difference Scholarship: The Make A Difference Scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who have made a difference in the lives of others. A supplemental essay and additional letter of reference are required. For 2021, $5,000 is available for a two-year award.
• Dr. James Russell Athletic Scholarship: The Russell Athletic scholarshp is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who have earned a minimum of two varsity letters while participating in two or more sports and who are pursuing either a two-year associate degree or four-year bachelor’s degree. For 2021, $4,000 will be available for two or more awards.
• James & Francis Luther Memorial Scholarship: The Luther Memorial scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who plan to attend a four-year college in the University of Wisconsin system. For 2021, $4,000 will be available for one or more awards.
• Fort Atkinson Thrift Shop & Jean Reich Memorial Scholarship: The Thrift Shop/Reich Memorial scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Fort Atkinson High School who plan to attend a college or vocational/technical school in Wisconsin. Financial need is a serious consideration for this scholarship. For 2021, $2,000 will be available for this award.
• Kathleen Grabil Thorndike Scholarship: The Thorndike Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who plan to enroll in a four-year college, or pursue a liberal arts transfer program at a vocational/technical college with the intention of transferring to a four-year college, to earn a bachelor’s degree. Financial need is a serious consideration. The 2021 award will be $2,400 and will be paid over two years.
• Victor and Ruth Johnson Scholarship: The Johnson Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who plan to continue their education at a four-year college or university. In 2021, a scholarship of $750 will be available.
• Hannah Church Memorial Scholarship: The Church Memorial Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who have participated in one of the school’s show choir programs or with show choir related activities such as stage crew or band. For 2021, $750 will be available for an award.
For more information about these and other scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, visit www.fortfoundation.org and follow the links to the scholarship pages. Here applicants will be guided to ‘Fort Scholarships’, an online application website that will walk them through the application process.
The deadline for submitting an application for the eleven scholarships described above is Feb. 1.
For more information, contact Sue Hartwick, the Community Foundation’s executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile; or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.