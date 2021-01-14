Dan Halvorsen, principal of Fort Atkinson High School, recently announced that Fort Atkinson High School’s Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) “Good Citizen Award” recipient is senior Cory Pfeifer, son of Gregg and Sherry Pfeifer.
His senior classmates and high school faculty have selected Pfeifer as the student who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, service, dependability and patriotism in both school and community.
The Fort Atkinson Chapter of the Wisconsin Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will review and select one “Good Citizen” award recipient to represent their chapter in further state and national scholarship competition.
At Fort Atkinson High School, Pfeifer has been involved in a number of sports, clubs and organizations including cross country, track and field, Student Senate, Future Business Leaders of America and National Honor Society. He also is very active in the community.
Cory is a lifeguard, coaches youth basketball and does a number of fundraising events for organizations at school.
His main goal in life is to be a positive influence on those around him. He is dependable, considerate and does what he can to make a difference in the community.
Pfeifer plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in the fall to major in statistics.
