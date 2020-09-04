Thursday, Sept. 3
• Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter, performed three crime prevention services, conducted two school walk-throughs and handled one confidential incident.
• 12:38 a.m.: Officers conducted regular room and equipment inspections at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
• 2:19 a.m.: An officer checked the area in the 1500 block of Jamesway following a complaint about hearing voices/youths in the area, but was unable to identify any issues or youths.
• 2:25 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nikki Lane reportedly heard a disturbance behind their house, but officers were unable to locate anything or anyone.
• 3:23 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle in the 500 block of Grant Street whose door was left open. The owner was contacted and checked the vehicle to verify that nothing was missing. The vehicle was secured.
• 3:30 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 400 block of Adams Street.
• 3:32 a.m.: An officer secured a vehicle whose dome light was on in the first block of South Sixth Street when attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful.
• 7:05 a.m.: An officer was asked to speak with some neighbors in the 1000 block of East Street after a resident reported being harassed by them.
• 8:22 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Washington Street was placed on the briefing board.
• 9:03 a.m.: A homeowner in the 700 block of Florence Street was given until Sept. 8 to remove a washing machine from their curb. Information was left for the homeowner on proper disposal procedures. An officer will follow up.
• 11:51 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nadig Court wished to have information about a scam call documented.
• 11:58 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East requested help getting vehicles parked on their property removed. The vehicles were gone before an officer arrived.
• 2:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 2:29 p.m.: An officer will follow up with a woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street who reported that she and her boyfriend were being harassed by her mother.
• 2:43 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of South Main Street wished to have information about being harassed documented.
• 4:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 7:04 p.m.: An officer checked an area in the 500 block of South Main Street following a report of suspicious activity.
• 7:42 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of South Sixth Street about a report of suspicious activity.
• 7:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 16-year-old Cambridge male at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Road 26 for equipment violation along with warnings for excessive acceleration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
• 8:07 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue about a fraud incident.
• 11:23 p.m.: A resident complained about loud music coming from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue and the people there were advised to lower the volume.
• 11:35 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without a valid driver’s license and warned for defective headlight.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Officers issued three traffic related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime prevention service, verified that a door/window at a business was secured and handled two confidential incidents.
• 3:39 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that they were removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Grove Street.
• 8:36 a.m.: An officer documented graffiti on a building in the first block of South Water Street East by taking photos. There are no suspects.
• 10:07 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following a complaint about a suspicious person lurking in the hallway in an apartment building in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
• 10:08 a.m.: An employee from Arby’s in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue reported that a vehicle has been parked in their lot for the past couple of days without being moved. An officer found that it belonged to a person who was staying at the Holiday Inn Express. An employee there was contacted and will notify their guest to move the vehicle into their parking lot.
• 10:25 a.m.: An apartment manager in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue wished to have information about an incident documented.
• 10:58 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for smoke in a garage in the 900 block of Maple Street.
• 11:21 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a theft from her residence documented and forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services.
• 12:05 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was successfully completed.
• 12:12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for tires protruding more than two inches from the fender and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
• 12:27 p.m.: An officer on the way to check on a medical alert alarm in the 800 block of Van Buren Street was advised that no action was warranted because the medical alert company is working on activating a new pendant for the resident.
• 1:42 p.m.: A woman on her way to pick up her children from her sister’s home in the 500 block of South Main Street asked that an officer stand by to keep the peace.
• 3:31 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of a disturbance in a room in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
• 4:16 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a woman from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court about her ex-husband violating his parole conditions.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls, performed seven crime prevention services and participated in two community policing events.
• 1:01 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
• 6:37 a.m.: A woman from the first block of North Main Street reported a theft from her apartment.
• 7:39 a.m.: A parent from the 400 block of Milo Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a child custody issue.
• 7:53 a.m.: Someone reported water covering the intersection of Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works attributed the slow drainage to the fact that the combination of heavy rain the previous day and the construction at the intersection is impeding the drainage of the water.
• 10:41 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
• 11:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 11:27 a.m.: An officer replaced traffic cones at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Drive that had been hit and were scattered in the area.
• 11:35 a.m.: A 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt.
• 1:04 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street for speeding.
• 1:26 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy dropped off a package at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for a Fort Atkinson woman to pick up later in the day.
• 1:48 p.m.: A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was cited in the 800 block of Grove Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and warned for driving without insurance and defective exhaust.
• 2:01 p.m.: An officer was advised of youths chasing after geese on the school property in the 200 block of Park Street.
• 3:59 p.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with two individuals in the 1200 block of Talcott Street who had some questions.
• 4:44 p.m.: A resident reported a suspicious person at the school property in the 200 block of Park Street. An officer located a man with his child who had stopped to use the building as shelter from the rain and left when the rain stopped. No action was taken.
• 6:51 p.m.: Someone reported a stoplight was damaged at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street East. An officer was unable to identify any damage to the light at that intersection but located damage to a light at the intersection of South Main and Milwaukee Avenue. The city electrician was notified.
• 6:56 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Banker Road reported their identity and credit cards were stolen.
• 7:10 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
• 7:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Coventry Circle to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 9:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
• 9:59 p.m.: An officer mediated a dispute between a mother and son in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
• 10:21 p.m.: An officer advised someone in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue that a dispute over a vehicle was a civil matter and not a police matter.
