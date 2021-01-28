The Fort Farmer Market, a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced its annual winter market will not be held this year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 virus.

The indoor market usually is held the first Saturday of each month, January to April, in the river level of the historic Fort Atkinson Club. The decision to cancel was made, in part, to the lack of space for safe social distancing.

“Last year, we were happy to consistently draw crowds of a few hundred people those three hours each Saturday morning,” Market Manager Alisha Bade explained. “This year, if we pulled in even half of those numbers it would create a potentially hazardous situation. This was a really hard decision to make, but ultimately the safety of our vendors and customers comes first.”

To support Fort Farmer Market vendors, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has created a list of winter vendors who currently are offering their products and services for individual purchase and pick-up or drop-off. This list is available at: www.fortchamber.com/-farmers-market.

The market is entering its 19th season, and summer registration will be available soon. Vendors interested in participating can check the farmer market website and Facebook pages for registration forms and guidelines.

