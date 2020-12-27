As part of the annual Holiday Open House and Mini Market on Dec. 5, purchases made at participating retailers supported this year’s Merchants Making a Difference designee, The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Local residents and visitors shopped Fort Atkinson merchants during this event and, in return, the merchants gave back a portion of their sales. The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club also donated $1,100 in chamber gift certificates to be distributed to food pantry clients on an as-needed basis.
A total of $1,605 was donated to assist with the mission of the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry, which is dedicated to providing consistent access to food and other essential supplies for local individuals and families.
The businesses taking part in the Merchants Making a Difference program included Blodgett Garden Center, Krueger Jeweler, Subway, Beauty and the Bean, Logo-Works Inc., and The Lamp Post Inn Bed & Breakfast.
Located at 715 Jones Ave., the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry has remained open with regular distribution hours of 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, even during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure consistent access to resources for local individuals and families. The food pantry even launched an online ordering form and a small delivery program to help those unable to leave their homes.
Food item donations may be dropped off at the pantry between 9 and 11 a.m. on Mondays or Thursdays. The current wish list includes pancake mix, syrup, canned chicken, peanut butter and canned fruit. All donations to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry are greatly appreciated.
