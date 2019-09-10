Saturday, Sept. 7
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and four 911 calls, and administered one preliminary breath test.
2:01 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street following a complaint from a neighbor that there was a loud argument at their home. The person making the noise left, and the others were warned and went inside for the night.
2:42 a.m.: A woman called 911 from the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue because she had two males following her. The males had turned in a different direction before the officer arrived. The woman’s housemate arrived and the two of them went home together.
2:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:59 a.m.: A man reported that three males threw a beer bottle at him as he was loading his boat from the boat launch at the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. He did not believe they should be driving and asked that officers check the area for the vehicle, but neither the males nor the vehicle were found.
3:23 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/false imprisonment and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and McMillen Street where the 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver was warned for driving without insurance and defective registration lamp.
3:25 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Washington Street following a complaint about loud music and possible yelling. A man was playing his guitar and reassured the officer that he would be quieter.
4:16 a.m.: A report of a parking violation in the 1000 block of South Main Street was determined to be unfounded.
4:23 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Reena Avenue reported an unknown vehicle parked in front of her house, but the driver left while she was on the telephone. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle in the area.
7:42 a.m.: Someone asked for a welfare check of a man who appeared to be having trouble getting in and out of his car in the 300 block of South Main Street. The caller said the man told her he was traveling from out of town. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
8:03 a.m.: A 30-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1100 block of North Main Street for operating after revocation of driver’s license and operating a vehicle outside of restricted hours. He was warned for unreasonable and imprudent speed.
8:40 a.m.: Someone reported a school crossing light laying on the ground at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street, but it was a light from a vehicle or trailer that had rusted off and fallen. The item was disposed of properly.
11:56 a.m.: An officer checked on a complaint of dogs barking in the 1200 block of Sioux Trail. An officer checked the area but the only thing the officer heard were voices of children playing at a neighboring residence. It was thought that this noise might have caused the dogs to bark.
12:06 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a man from the 500 block of Nadig Court that his girlfriend just had damaged his property and stabbed him in the arm. He denied needing any medical attention and the woman already had left the residence.
1:22 p.m.: Someone from the 800 block of Robert Street wished to have information documented.
1:26 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of someone lying on one of the ball fields in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. She had been drinking, but otherwise appeared to be functional. She was advised to walk back to her apartment.
2 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:28 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of Edward Street, who was out of town at the time, reported that an unwanted individual was at his home and he wished to have her removed. An officer found a woman there and the man had ended their relationship earlier in the day. She picked up some of her belongings and was given a ride to another residence.
2:58 p.m.: A non-reportable accident report will be completed following a complaint from a woman that her vehicle had been vandalized. In checking the vehicle, an officer determined that it had been struck in the parking lot in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive by an unknown motorist. A non-reportable accident form will be completed.
4:21 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported that some people walked across her patio. An officer followed up and found that the individuals exited their apartment, walked across the common grass area, looked at the woman and left. No further action was warranted.
5 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident when they sought medical treatment in the 300 block of McMillen Street after being bitten by a dog.
5:08 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about a suspicious incident that occurred earlier in the day in the 700 block of South Main Street documented.
8:03 p.m.: Officers spoke with people with flashlights at a residence in the 100 block of Council Street. They were hired to clean the house after a tenant moved out. Everything was fine.
8:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:56 p.m.: Someone reported fireworks in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
10:25 p.m.: A 33-year-old Park Falls man was arrested at the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and for operating a vehicle without required lights. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person in the police lobby.
10:30 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked an unoccupied car with the dome light on in the 800 block of Riverside Drive. The owner was found fishing and the officer advised him of the dome light on.
10:42 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person near Foster Street and South Third Street East after they wrote messages on social media that were concerning. The person was located. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and will follow up.
10:43 p.m.: Two vehicles reportedly were pelted with eggs in the 1100 block of Monroe Street. An officer checked the vehicles and neither showed signs of damage.
