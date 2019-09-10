Monday, Sept. 9
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on four 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community-policing events, performed six crime-prevention services and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:55 a.m.: An officer warned a 22-year-old woman at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East for being in the park after hours and moved her along.
1:41 a.m.: An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue. Contractors for U.S. Cellular explained that they were working on updates and only would be there for the night.
2:17 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street for a suspicious vehicle. A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for being in the park after hours and moved along.
3:07 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Zida Street.
8:30 a.m.: Information about a person who possibly has a warrant for their arrest in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue was documented.
9:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted someone from the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
12:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:01 p.m.: The police-school liaison officer was called to Barrie Elementary School in the 1000 block of Harriette Street for a student who had run out of the building but returned before the officer arrived.
2:21 p.m.: An officer was asked by another law enforcement agency to contact a resident in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
2:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:23 p.m.: Someone complained about long grass in the first block of Radloff Street. An officer learned that the house was newly constructed and the landscapers were behind by about two weeks.
4:58 p.m.: A man reported a hit-and-run crash he observed in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. An officer spoke with the registered owner’s wife who did not discern any damage. She will call back if she finds anything when she returns home.
6:50 p.m.: A report about gunshots near Rogers and North High streets was unable to be substantiated.
10:05 p.m.: A man from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue reported having problems with a roommate. An officer spoke with the people involved.
11:21 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street reported having trouble with an ex-boyfriend at the address. The former boyfriend was gone when an officer arrived and the resident will call if the ex-boyfriend returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.