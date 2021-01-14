Fort Atkinson Senior Center staff announce a new opportunity for local seniors.
The Jefferson County Aging Disability Resource Center will be offering and hosting the Aging Mastery program, online via Zoom. This first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks.
Seniors are invited to join for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion and the chance to share their insights with others. This no-cost program is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities.
The topics covered will include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, contact the Jefferson County senior center closest to you. The staff will gather some basic information, then send seniors their Aging and Mastery starter kit. This kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County, and the South-Central Area Health Education Center. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Contact the senior center to get registered and receive a starter kit.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin, Friday Findings, with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
Collette Travel presentation online
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. will be a presentation on Zoom by Collette Travel on upcoming trips for which seniors can sign up. For 2021, Collette will offer trips to the Canadian Rockies in May, and a trip to both London and Paris in Fall of 2021.
Check out the Zoom presentation by visiting the link https://collette.zoom.us/j/93889537207 on the above date and time. Questions on travel can be answered by the representative at that time as well.
Remote Bingo
A session of remote bingo will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 12:30 p.m. To obtain a bingo sheet, just stop at the center and pick one up or calling and asking for one to be handed out as a drive-up option. Call-in instructions are on the bingo sheet.
Remote Bingo is over the telephone by playing along to the numbers Chris calls off until someone has bingo. It is easy to do and prizes are awarded. There is no cost to play remote bingo.
Trivia set for February
Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. with visual cues on the large screen in the entertainment room. Up to 18 participants can play in this “just for fun” version of trivia. Cookies will be available and door prizes randomly awarded! How many questions you get right or wrong doesn’t matter as there is no winner based on answers.
Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of session so nobody will know any of their answers. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams. Play is expected to last approximately one hour.
Wii Bowling scores
Scores of 550 to 649 list names and series. A 650 series or higher gets individual game scores listed.
Jan. 11 scores — Glorine Christensen 733 (228, 227, 278), Dale Zilisch 681 (224, 201, 256), Marlene Dianich 647, Joanne Gross 629, Mary Zilisch 620, Cora Wahl 619, Steve Grimins 611, Sandy Basich 590, Kathy Heffron 563, Terry Bowes 562 and Bunny Brown 558.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is located at 307 Robert St. The phone number is (920) 563-7773.
The center has a Facebook page and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website at www.fortparksandrec.com. Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
