Sign up now to attend a fun and exciting trivia session in the entertainment room at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Questions will be presented on the big screen, and there will be complimentary cookies and door prizes for those in attendance. It all is based on having fun and learning some new things.
No awards are given for the most correct answers, and only individual players know what their answers are for the questions.
Blankets collection
The senior center has a large box from Reena Senior Living in the entryway area for blanket donations that Reena will take to be distributed to families in need in the Fort Atkinson area and those who are homeless or financially in crisis. The box will be available the next few weeks for donations. There is a box at Reena Senior Living as well.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Just email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Movie ‘Tenet’
Come and watch “Tenet” at the senior center either on Monday, Jan. 25, or Tuesday, Jan. 26, with the movie at 1 p.m. each day. Complimentary popcorn will be served with three or more persons attending.
Registrations for the movie are necessary as only nine will be able to see it at each showing.
“Tenet” is rated PG-13 and is a time-traveling adventure by the protagonist to save the world from what appears to be the beginnings of World War III. Sign up by calling 563-7773.
Aging Mastery program
Staff announce a new opportunity for local seniors. The Jefferson County Aging Disability Resource Center will be offering and hosting “The Aging Mastery Program” online via Zoom. This first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks.
Join us for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion and the chance to share your insights with others. This no-cost program is designed to help persons to engage in wellness activities.
The topics covered will include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
To sign up, contact the Jefferson County senior center closest to you. Staff will gather some basic information, then send you your Aging and Mastery starter kit. The kit includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center. Sessions will be held Thursdays, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Contact the senior center to get registered and receive a starter kit.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, located at 307 Robert St., can be reached by calling (920) 563-7773. The center has a Facebook page and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at www.fortparksandrec.com.
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or part-time program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.