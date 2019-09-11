JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports this week on 14 traffic crashes which injured three individuals and resulted in six citations. The tally also included five vehicle-deer collisions or near-collisions which resulted in crashes.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 5:07 a.m. Aug. 25 resulted in two citations to a Fort Atkinson driver — for failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident and for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, fourth offense.
Receiving the citations was Jason J. Olson, 41, who escaped injury. The incident took place on State Highway 26 southbound, 868 feet north of Vickerman Road.
Olson was operating a 2011 Ford F35 light truck at the time of the crash.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the truck was southbound on State Highway 26 in lane 1 when it entered the median and struck a cable barrier. The vehicle traveled approximately 200 yards into and over the median barrier and then veered to the left, the report said.
The truck then crossed both northbound lanes and entered the ditch.
The incident damaged Wisconsin Department of Transportation property, including the cable barrier, a traffic signpost and ditch-line property.
Town of Watertown
A one-vehicle crash at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 28 resulted in a citation to a Watertown motorist for inattentive driving. The incident occurred on Horseshoe Road, .32 mile south of Alvoss Drive.
Joshua Bobary, 16, was operating a 2003 Buick Le Sabre four-door car when the crash occurred. The vehicle reportedly was southbound on Horseshoe Road when the crash occurred.
The report states that the driver was looking down at the radio when he felt the vehicle leave the road. He looked up and then over-corrected to the left, the report said.
The vehicle then entered a "yaw," crossing the northbound lane of Horseshoe Road and entering the east ditch, where it came to rest facing northwest.
Town of Palmyra
A one-vehicle crash at 1:18 a.m. Aug. 31 injured one person and resulted in a citation to the driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. The incident took place on County Highway CI.
The driver, Bryce Anthony Gerlach, 21, Palmyra, received "suspected minor injury" and was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Medical information has been redacted from the report.
Gerlach reportedly was operating a 2002 Chevrolet K1500 light truck when the crash occurred.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was westbound on Highway CI when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the truck struck the guardrail, rolling onto its roof. The crash totaled the truck, the report indicates.
The incident damaged a guardrail end owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Concord
Two people received ambulance transport to Aurora Medical Center in Summit following a motorcycle crash at 9:28 p.m. Aug. 31.
The incident took place on the westbound Interstate 94 ramp, 142 feet west of Willow Glen Road.
The motorcycle, a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driven by Brian Marc Blake, 52, and carried passenger Michelle Davina Rode, 52.
The report states that the cycle was westbound on Delafield Road. Blake reportedly was attempting to get onto Interstate 94 westbound.
As the motorcycle went through the intersection, the report states, the driver lost control of the cycle on some gravel and it entered the ditch and tipped.
