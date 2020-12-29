On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Friends of Rose Lake again had its annual Christmas Bird Count.
Sponsored by the National Audubon Society, the count is the largest and oldest civilian based scientific study done in the United States. The information is valuable in keeping track of populations of birds. Fort Atkinson has held this count annually since the early 1970s.
The count must be held on one day only which falls between Dec. 15 and Jan. 7. The count area is a circle with a diameter of 15 miles.
Early participants of the count in Fort Atkinson were, to name a few, Mrs. Roy Beebe, Marilla and Ellen Fuge, Dr. Grout, Nancy Hall and her mother, Dick Wanie, Scott Diechl, Jan Helwig, Carl Zentner, Betty Mertching, Tom Belzer and Midge Bull. In 1979, 31 species were counted with 979 birds.
Counters this year were Dick Wanie, Bonnie and Paul Babcock, Nancy Hall, Julia Ince, Penny and Gary Shackelford, Sandy Olsen, and Chris and Kaitlen Drake. Also, afield were Bonnie Hamer, Eve West, Tom and Cheryl Belzer, Dennis Gesvain, Stephen Jacobson and Rick Rowley.
Feeder watchers who reported in were Carol Wanie, Jack Blodgett, Don Kneiert, Ron Hake and Leslie Ott.
Fifty species were spotted with a total of 2,727 individuals. The most common species were starlings which were found at large cattle feeding and milking operations.
Mallards were the next most common with 383 and Canada geese came in third with 375.Two green-wing teal were spotted along with 17 buffleheads and 23 Common goldeneye ducks.
Little ice on area lakes and rivers led to16 Herring gulls seen along with two great blue herons. Common winter birds included 225 mourning doves, 35 blue jays, 99 crows, 41 chickadees, 47 white-breasted nuthatches, 86 cardinals, 33 Downy woodpeckers, 13 Hairy woodpeckers and 22 red-bellied woodpeckers.
Red-headed woodpeckers once were common in this area, but now almost are absent from the eastern United States.
Birds of prey included four Cooper’s hawks, one Sharped-shined hawk, 25 red-tailed hawks, one Harrier, one Kestrel, two Great-horned owls, one Barred owl and 13 Bald eagles. (Some of the same eagles might have been seen by other spotters).
Birds that winter here from areas to the north included 13 red-breasted nut hatches, 128 juncos and 69 pine siskins.
Odd birds and their numbers were two flickers, one Carolina wren, two rusty blackbirds, 29 robins, one northern shrike, two pileated woodpeckers and, of course, the number of eagles.
It was great day to be out and about trying to see or hear the birds. I think most birders look forward to the annual event.
