JEFFERSON — Jaspers and agates will be featured this year at the Rock River Valley Geological Society's annual Gem and Mineral Show at Jefferson County Fair Park this weekend.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. All are welcome, especially families, 4-H members, Scout members and all rockhounds.
Admission and parking are free.
The Rock River Valley Geological Society has invited 20 dealers with a variety of polished stones and gems, mineral specimens, fossils, rough rock, carved items and a selection of jewelry made from natural gems and minerals.
"There is much to see and an opportunity to learn about “rocks” from the world," organizers said. "Many of them play an important part in our lives or give us joy. A wide variety of them are available to purchase."
A club sales booth of minerals, gems and jewelry, and faceted gems, takes place both days. The sale gives an opportunity for everyone to obtain unique items or specimens that have been donated by club members. Some items will be available for special purchase to raise funds for the society's Education/College Scholarship Fund.
All attendees can take a turn at the “Wheel” and win a prize.
The feature presentation for the show is “A Peek at Agates & Jaspers” by Wanda at 1 p.m. on both days.
She has been researching their formation to discover how they are alike yet different. She will discuss characteristics that will help identify them. Guests may take an ID challenge to close the presentation.
Demonstrations and activities also will be ongoing both days.
Rick Zweifel will be faceting gems; Sandy Brandl will be wire-wrapping free-form stones, including attendees'; the Prospectors will talk about their hobby and let guests try gold panning.
Attendees also may search out the vendor to crack geodes for them, be a paleontologist and search for fossils at vendor booths, fill a grab bag (for youth only), create a simple ID card of agates and jaspers for children of all ages, view displays by society members and 4-H youth members.
Door prize drawings will be announced hourly, and food and refreshments will be available.
Free-will donations will be accepted at the door.
Club information and memberships also will be available. Members are eligible for club fieldtrips.
For more information, contact Sharon Schweitzer at (920) 650-7110 or email the society at rwses@idcnet.com.
