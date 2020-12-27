JEFFERSON — Kim Groshek a resident of Jefferson County, has received the distinguished fellow award from the International Women’s Engineering Society (WES).
This highest-grade fellowship is awarded to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the field of engineering or a related sector, to the sustained encouragement of women in STEM, or in service to the Women's Engineering Society. She is amongst a handful of fellow ambassadors for the promotion of improved diversity in engineering.
Groshek is recognized as a corporate and community leader for her strategic planning, risk management, governance and advocacy skills. She is a seasoned change-maker and engineer with more than 20 years of experience as a trusted and influential business advisor. She is known for her action-based, results-oriented, practical approach.
Since 2000, Groshek has been the chief global practitioner for Groshek Consulting, LLC a consulting firm focusing on large transformations, mergers and acquisitions, and streamlining business operations. In this role, she also advises on matters of policy and security.
She has partnered with Fortune 500 corporations, major financial and insurance institutions and high net-worth individuals in complex business situations. She began her practice at a private organization serving statewide policy and data-driven solutions.
Groshek is an active leader in the engineering profession with extensive service on the Society of Women Engineers, where she has led the development of a leadership program for women engineers and STEM advocate for kids, STEM Speaker for Students, Future City Essay & Models and Presentations judge, Rube Goldberg, and has held several leadership positions such as Vice-Chair and Leadership Coach amongst a broad list of longtime leadership positions, Enactus Board of Directors where she has serves as judge, WES as Fellow Ambassador, and Data Management Association (DAMA) International Board of Directors where she leads the development of online programs, and holds the position of Vice President.
Her business leadership has been recognized numerous times, including by Women’s Leaders in Africa as an Ambassador for Women Advancement in Africa and by the Regional Governor for “Planting Seeds Growing STEM” awards and Creative Child Preferred Choice Award and Seal of Excellence Award, and her Women Engineer peers as an extraordinary Computer Scientist and Engineer.
A natural leader and zealous advocate for equality, with an emphasis on gender and racial equity, her service as board secretary for the Society of Women Engineers evidences her mission to advance an equitable society for women and girls. Groshek has actively served to advance non-profit impact, including her own STEM initiatives, anti-bullying campaigns for kids and appointments on the UW-Whitewater National Alumni Board, past board member of the Jefferson Performing Arts, DC Fashion Week and The Watch Me Draw Board in California.
Groshek is an alumna of UW-Whitewater where she received both her bachelor of science and top-level master’s degrees and DePaul University where she received her second top-level master’s degree.
She enjoys teaching yoga, running, swimming and spinning, and is a veteran of the 50 states running club, World Majors marathon runners and Wisconsin Ironman. Additionally, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their adult daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.