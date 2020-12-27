The Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson hosted a small gathering of individuals who were trying to make the community more aware of the plight of the homeless in Fort Atkinson.
The winter solstice, Dec. 21, was chosen for the gathering, held in Jones Park, as it depicts the longest night of the year, as well as a very cold night indeed.
The organization started in remembrance of Keith Lueloff, who died in one of the city’s parks as a result of being homeless. Though a choice he made, it still is traumatic and devastating.
Persons wishing to contribute to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson can donate to P.O. Box 785.
