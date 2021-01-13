JEFFERSON — Write Your Own Story, a new monthly program, will be held the first Thursday of the month, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.
This program will be another conference call program, where all one needs is a working telephone to take part. If you do not wish to be a part of the telephone call, you still can do this project. Each month we will assign a topic and you can write as much or as little as you want.
Our first topic: Write down what you remember about your childhood home or farm that you lived in. Was it a big house or a little house? Did you share a room with a sibling? What do you remember? This is a great program for you to reminisce and get your story written out on paper.
Book discussion group
The center’s book discussion group will meet Monday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The group will discuss the book “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. This program will be offered with the conference call phone number. Contact the senior center to register.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played Monday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. There is no cost and participants sit distanced and get their own dice and score sheets. Afterward the group enjoys a treat, a hot beverage and socialization. Wear your facemask!
Aging Mastery program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering and hosting “The Aging Mastery Program” online via Zoom. The first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
This no-cost program is designed to help persons to engage in wellness activities that include creativity and learning connections, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness, and legacy and purpose.
To sign up, call or email the senior center. Persons will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit valued at $30. This program is limited to 20 people from all of the senior centers in Jefferson County.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Cookie ‘Exchange’
The center is offering another “Drive by and say Hi!” This event will be held Thursday, Jan. 28, beginning at 1 p.m., while supplies last. Drive up and staff will give you a Bon Ton Bakery cookie.
Bring an item or two for the Jefferson Food Pantry in “exchange” for an activity packet. Drive around to the back of the senior center. Inclement weather/snow date is Friday, Jan. 29.
Monday and Friday exercise
There is an easy movement exercise class on Mondays and Friday starting at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. Wear a facemask.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
