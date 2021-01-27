Jefferson County Farm Bureau Scholarship Program is open. Scholarship applications will be accepted until close April 1.
The scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school and current college/technical school students who are continuing their education in 2021-22.
To be eligible, students must be a son or daughter of a Jefferson County Farm Bureau member. The student must plan to attend or currently be enrolled in an accredited college, university or technical school.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau Scholarship is to help provide financial assistance with the cost of a higher education. Applications are available at local high schools or from the Jefferson County Farm Bureau webpage: www.wfbf.com/countyfarmbureaus/jefferson.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau has maintained strong support for community and youth programs and is one of the 61 county Farm Bureaus that make up the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. WFBF is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of different sizes, commodities and management styles.
