JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring three Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarians for the month of February.
These students have been selected for their academic record, community involvement, volunteerism, extra-curricular participation and leadership.
In a non-pandemic year, the honorees would be invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for a month of meetings and guest speakers, but under the current conditions that is not possible.
Instead, the students will receive certificates recognizing their achievements and will have the opportunity to apply for Rotary scholarships at the end of the school year.
Honored for this month are Ainsley Howard, Ahna Kammer and Jordan Kolehouse.
Howard
Howard has one older brother. She enjoys basketball and weightlifting. She holds down two jobs in the community — at the Jefferson Golf Course and at Towne Inn. She also helps provide respite care for her older brother.
At Jefferson High School, Howard has been involved in Best Buddies, vice president; J-Club; the 720 Club, a leadership club; Tomorrow’s Hope Club; and National Honor Society, as well as competing in golf, basketball and track.
In the community, she has assisted with the Christmas Neighbors drive, and at Jefferson youth sports tournaments, camps and practices; participated in the Best Buddies fundraiser Friendship Walk; raised funds for Tomorrow’s Hope; volunteered at Alden Estates; done setup for Homecoming; completed a community service project through Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and participated in Hoops for Hope.
Following graduation from high school, she plans to attend a four-year university with the goal of attaining a psychology degree with a minor in criminal justice in order to help troubled youth within the justice system.
Kammer
Kammer has two younger siblings. She enjoys running and spending time with friends, as well as volunteering in the community.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included cross country, track, basketball, swimming, band, State Solo and Ensemble, the Tomorrow’s Hope Club, Health Occupations Students of America, Best Buddies, and J-Club.
In addition, she has been part of the Spanish Honor Society, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Student Council and Rotary Interact.
In the community, Kammer has volunteered for Christmas Neighbors and been an altar server at her church. Additionally, she has volunteered at the St. Coletta Torch Run, and has attained her life-guarding certification, and served in that capacity for open swim and water aerobics classes.
She also has volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and at the local food pantry on a regular basis; life-guarded at the Jefferson Family Aquatic Center; assisted with the Jefferson Fire Department pancake breakfast; served at the BASIC Thanksgiving dinner, and helped at blood drives.
After graduation, Kammer plans to attend college and major in a science field, with biology and chemistry being the top candidates, and then go on to medical school to become a doctor.
Kolehouse
Kolehouse has two brothers, one older and one younger, and a canine companion who is very much part of the family. She enjoys playing softball and tennis.
Her extracurricular activities while at Jefferson High School have included tennis, softball, volleyball, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student Council, Rotary Interact, Skills USA (secretary), Dollars 4 Collars (co-president), Vocal Jazz Ensemble, and Solo and Ensemble.
In the community, she has volunteered at the Jefferson Fire Department pancake breakfast, helped with various event setups through Rotary Club, tutored students in math, volunteered at the concession stand for sporting events and craft fairs, and assisted with the middle school Solo and Ensemble.
After graduation, Kolehouse plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in education with the potential eventually of teaching high school math or to become an environmental engineer.
