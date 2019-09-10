Tuesday, Sept. 3
An officer took care of one incident of found/abandoned property.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of West Racine Street and Eagle Drive.
Someone was arrested at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for possession of marijuana.
An accident resulting in property damage occurred in front of the China Town restaurant in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A scam was reported by someone from the 500 block of Crestwood Court.
An officer checked a report of someone prowling in the 700 block of Collins Road.
Someone violated a municipal code in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A gas drive-off occurred at the Mobil Main Street station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer helped someone from the 200 block of East Puerner Street with a non-fatal drug overdose.
An officer assisted with landlord-tenant issues at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A dog running at large was reported in the 400 block of East Clancy Street.
A second-degree sexual assault of a child was reported.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Officers assisted another law enforcement agency at the intersection of South Main and East Washington streets.
An officer conducted a business check for the Old Meadow Springs Country Club in the 400 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer handled a false alarm at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An officer assisted a motorist at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
An officer responded to a 911 call for an emergency detention/detox incident in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
Someone from the 400 block of West Racine Street reported a problem with an animal.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Officers conducted one business check.
An officer assisted a citizen at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Clancy Street.
A false alarm was activated at the 500 block of East Linden Drive.
Officers are investigating an attempted burglary at Rock River Assembly of God in the 600 block of East Racine Street.
Officers assisted with a traffic accident with injuries that occurred at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
An accident was reported at the food pantry in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
An animal owner was warned for their animal running at large in the 300 block of East North Street.
Friday, Sept. 6
Officers handled three requests for extra patrol, provided one funeral escort and conducted five bar checks.
A driver was parked near South Main and East Racine streets in violation of the parking restrictions from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m.
An officer helped a driver at the Jefferson County Health Department in the 1500 block of Annex Road who found themselves locked out of their vehicle.
An officer took care of a parking complaint at the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and East Church Street.
An officer handled a complaint about an animal in the 200 block of North Dewey Avenue.
An officer arrested a person on a warrant through the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
An officer assisted with a request for an emergency detention/detoxification in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Sept. 7
An officer helped a driver at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue who was locked out of their vehicle.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer assisted a suicidal person.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone involved in a neighborhood problem in the 200 block of South High Avenue was warned for their behavior.
An officer handled a disorderly conduct incident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer was advised of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Sunday, Sept. 8
An officer secured an open door/window at the McDermott Top Shop in the 400 block of Generac Way.
An officer assisted a citizen with a family issue in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a bike/cycle without functioning brakes, resulting in a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of East Racine and North Main streets.
