Wednesday, April 1
A resident was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
An incident involving found/abandoned property on Garrity Street was taken care of.
Damage to property in the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue was documented.
An incident involving found/abandoned property in the 100 block of East Puerner Street was taken care of.
A resident from the 100 block of North Center Avenue was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
