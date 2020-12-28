Tuesday, Dec. 22
An officer assisted a resident with a mental health issue in the 600 block of Fairway Lane.
An officer assisted with a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted a family in the 500 block of Bayfield Court with issues they were having.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of South Braun Avenue.
An officer followed up on a report of disorderly conduct at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer assisted someone at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
An officer followed up on a non-fatal drug overdose in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct incident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Walworth streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported by Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.