Tuesday, Dec. 22

An officer assisted a resident with a mental health issue in the 600 block of Fairway Lane.

An officer assisted with a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard.

A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

An officer assisted a family in the 500 block of Bayfield Court with issues they were having.

Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of South Braun Avenue.

An officer followed up on a report of disorderly conduct at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.

An officer assisted someone at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

An officer followed up on a non-fatal drug overdose in the 200 block of South High Avenue.

An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct incident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Walworth streets.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets.

A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported by Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

