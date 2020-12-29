Sunday, Dec. 27
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer assisted Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y with a resident in need of emergency detention/detox services.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 400 block of North Main Street and an officer followed up.
An officer assisted a family in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive with an issue they were having.
