Monday, Dec. 28
A compliance check was conducted at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a theft by fraudulent use of a credit card at a business in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
An officer checked a report of a disorderly conduct incident at N5942 Jefferson Road in Johnson Creek.
Someone shared information with the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A person was arrested in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane for possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and weapons violation.
A resident was arrested in the 600 block of Collins Road for an emergency detention/detox.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was arrested for an emergency detention/detox.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
A patron from Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was warned at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A person was arrested at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street for violation of a court order/bail jumping and a warrant.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted with a suicidal subject in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Someone reported a robbery in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Someone from Main Street Station/Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street reported a person in possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer spoke with a family in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive following a report of an offense against family/children.
An officer responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of South Highland Avenue.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Main Street and East Riverview Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
An officer assisted at Learning Links Child Care in the 800 block of West Racine Street.
A person from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was cited, following a report of a suspicious activity/person.
A theft related to defrauding an innkeeper from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was reported.
A robbery with use of force in the 600 block of Collins Road was reported.
