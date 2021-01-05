Thursday, Dec. 31
An officer responded to an incident in the 100 block of North Center Avenue involving disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
A resident from the 600 block of South Center Avenue reported damage to property.
Someone reported a fraud incident to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise at the intersection of Theodore and South Kranz streets.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer responded to an incident in the 200 block of Ruth Drive involving criminal damage to property and theft.
An officer stood by with a reportedly suicidal person in the 200 block of South Main Street.
