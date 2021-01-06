Friday, Jan. 1
A patron at the Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
A complaint was placed on a vehicle in the Copeland Ryder Apartments, in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive, for being parked more than 48 hours.
A complaint was placed on two vehicles in Firehouse Alley for being parked in excess of 48 hours.
A complaint was placed on a vehicle at Jefferson City Hall for being parked for more than 48 hours.
Found/abandoned property from the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue was disposed of properly.
Two students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street were cited for habitual truancy.
A motorist ran off the road in the 800 block of Hillside Drive, resulting in a traffic accident.
A citation was issued to the owner of a dog found running at large in the 300 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A fire alarm was activated in the Jefferson Area Business Center in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers conducted five bar checks.
Saturday, Jan. 2
A driver was arrested in the 300 block of East Puerner Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street about junk on their property.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for habitual school truancy.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident reported an unwanted individual in the 800 block of Leah Court who was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer checked the welfare of a person at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 600 block of East Racine Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Officers issued traffic-related warnings, participated in a community policing event, and issued warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow.
